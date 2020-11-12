August Pfluger shares plans before taking congressional seat

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KOSA) - The Permian Basin will have a new congressman next year.

August Pfluger won the general election last week to replace retiring congressman Mike Conaway. Pluger was elected with close to 80% of the votes.

Pfluger is a veteran who served as a fighter pilot and a national security advisor to the White House.

We sat down with him Wednesday to talk his plans for once he takes office.

Pfluger is set to be sworn into to office in January.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.