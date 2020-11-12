96-year-old World War II veteran is Andrews football superfan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Leland Hamilton enlisted in the Navy when he was just 18.

Now, at 96, he goes by a different name in the Andrews athletic department.

“They just all call me Pop,” Hamilton said. “I’ve just been Pop.”

Hamilton, a World War II veteran, has lived in Andrews since 1955. It wasn’t until later in life that he became the superfan he is now.

“After I retired I started coming out here, so that was ’88, ’89 I guess was the first year I came out to practice. I’ve had a lot of good friends and everything,” Hamilton said.

While the whole team treats him like family, his real-life great-grandson is a sophomore receiver for the Mustangs.

“It’s amazing to know that I’m not the only person that feels the love of a great-grandfather, because some people might not have that love or relationship with anybody,” Gehrig Morris said. “It’s good that he can come out here and give that to someone.”

Pops tells me he’ll keep supporting the Mustangs as long as he’s able.

Andrews football starts postseason play this Friday against Clint Mountain View, and they’ll have Pops behind them.

