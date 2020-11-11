Advertisement

United Supermarkets opens new grocery store in Pecos

United Supermarkets celebrated its new store opening with a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos now has a new grocery store.

United Supermarkets celebrated its new store opening with a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.

United Supermarkets said the 44,000 square foot store includes a pharmacy with drive-thru, a full-service bakery, a sushi bar, a full-service deli and a meat market with an in-house butcher an extensive beer and wine selection, along with food service and a dining room.

The store director Sergio Aguillon said he’s excited to fill the need for a food supplier in the area and provide job opportunities. Aguillon said so far they’ve hired 200 team members all from Reeves County. On top of that economic boost, he said the store will be a force for good in the community.

“I feel like the impacts going to be pretty big not just in the store,” Aguillon said. “We get really involved in our community with our youth group. We go out there and we pick up trash, help out any food banks. Anybody that’s in need and is requesting it, we’re willing to help.”

The United Supermarket is located at 2783 S. Cedar Street in Pecos.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Sarah Hunt, 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her son Garrett Hunt, 17.
Former Andrews teacher accused of killing her son
Medical Center Hospital
38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Odessa
Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez says that legalizing marijuana and medical marijuana in Texas...
Senator-elect files bill to legalize marijuana in the state of Texas
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Ector Co. 7,804 (125 deaths), Midland Co. - 6,213 (103 deaths)

Latest News

United Supermarkets opens new store in Pecos.
United opens new grocery store in Pecos
John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting
Leaders across Odessa and Midland call our COVID-19 numbers dangerous as the three largest...
Sister cities make combined effort to slow COVID spread
The runoff election is set for December 15th
Election office: More than 400 voters involved in ballot mix-up
VOLLEYBALL: Lee sweeps rival Permian