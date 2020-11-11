United Supermarkets opens new grocery store in Pecos

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos now has a new grocery store.

United Supermarkets celebrated its new store opening with a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.

United Supermarkets said the 44,000 square foot store includes a pharmacy with drive-thru, a full-service bakery, a sushi bar, a full-service deli and a meat market with an in-house butcher an extensive beer and wine selection, along with food service and a dining room.

The store director Sergio Aguillon said he’s excited to fill the need for a food supplier in the area and provide job opportunities. Aguillon said so far they’ve hired 200 team members all from Reeves County. On top of that economic boost, he said the store will be a force for good in the community.

“I feel like the impacts going to be pretty big not just in the store,” Aguillon said. “We get really involved in our community with our youth group. We go out there and we pick up trash, help out any food banks. Anybody that’s in need and is requesting it, we’re willing to help.”

The United Supermarket is located at 2783 S. Cedar Street in Pecos.

