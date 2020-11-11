Sister cities make combined effort to slow COVID spread

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Leaders across Odessa and Midland call our COVID-19 numbers dangerous as the three largest hospitals in the area are at or near capacity.

In El Paso, Lubbock, and Amarillo, state officials have come in to help the cities deal with a surge in covid-19 cases.

Leaders in both Midland and Odessa fear the same thing could happen here.

The city council meeting in Odessa this evening turned to a discussion about making Odessans understand how serious COVID-19 still is.

Mayor David Turner says that 15% of all people who test positive for COVID-19 in our area end up in the hospital.

City leaders say the key is to practice social distancing and not gather in groups.

“If cutting back on gatherings, if requiring masks in businesses is what it takes, then we may have to do something that’s just not all the way popular. But if it helps our community, it will be popular in the end because we will have more community members still alive and able to celebrate,” said Odessa city councilwoman Mari Willis.

This afternoon in the first joint press conference of its kind, Odessa mayor David Turner and Midland mayor Patrick Payton came together to plead with west Texans to wear their masks and take social distancing seriously.

Both mayors say they’re not looking at any additional local mandates but warn if numbers don’t improve, the state could tighten occupancy limits.

“If we do not get these numbers down, we will be forced to reduce occupancy to 50 percent or less. These issues are going to come down from the state. I think I know us well enough to know that we do not want to be told what to do at a state level. So we have to take care of it locally, or we are going to have to start shutting things down again against all of the wills of every single one of us,” said Mayor Payton.

Right now, occupancy limits sit at 75% for restaurants and other businesses.

But if an area’s covid-19 hospitalizations make up more than 15% of their total capacity, the occupancy limits will be tightened.

