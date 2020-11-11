Advertisement

One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting

John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.(Midland Police Department)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Midland Police Department:

On Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 6:10 p.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of South Mineola in reference to a male found deceased on the back porch, near the back door of the residence.

Midland Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered that gunshots were heard near the residence at 12:37 a.m. The victim, identified as 68-year-old Justin Zatovich, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, two male suspects involved in the murder were positively identified as 42-year-old John Sepulveda and 38-year-old Brad Beck. Sepulveda was taken into custody and transported to the Midland Police Department to be interviewed by Detectives. Detectives conducted an interview with Sepulveda and he refused to give a statement. Shortly after, Sepulveda was transported to the Midland County Detention Center where he was charged for the murder of Justin Zatovich.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for the suspect, Brad Beck, for murder and he is outstanding at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Sarah Hunt, 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her son Garrett Hunt, 17.
Former Andrews teacher accused of killing her son
Medical Center Hospital
38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Odessa
Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez says that legalizing marijuana and medical marijuana in Texas...
Senator-elect files bill to legalize marijuana in the state of Texas
COVID-19 in West Texas.
COVID-19 BY THE NUMBERS: Ector Co. 7,804 (125 deaths), Midland Co. - 6,213 (103 deaths)

Latest News

United Supermarkets opens new store in Pecos.
United opens new grocery store in Pecos
Leaders across Odessa and Midland call our COVID-19 numbers dangerous as the three largest...
Sister cities make combined effort to slow COVID spread
The runoff election is set for December 15th
Election office: More than 400 voters involved in ballot mix-up
VOLLEYBALL: Lee sweeps rival Permian