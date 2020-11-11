One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The following comes from the Midland Police Department:

On Monday, November 9, 2020 at approximately 6:10 p.m. Officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to the 500 block of South Mineola in reference to a male found deceased on the back porch, near the back door of the residence.

Midland Police Department Crimes Against Persons Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were notified and responded to the scene. During the investigation, it was discovered that gunshots were heard near the residence at 12:37 a.m. The victim, identified as 68-year-old Justin Zatovich, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, two male suspects involved in the murder were positively identified as 42-year-old John Sepulveda and 38-year-old Brad Beck. Sepulveda was taken into custody and transported to the Midland Police Department to be interviewed by Detectives. Detectives conducted an interview with Sepulveda and he refused to give a statement. Shortly after, Sepulveda was transported to the Midland County Detention Center where he was charged for the murder of Justin Zatovich.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for the suspect, Brad Beck, for murder and he is outstanding at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

