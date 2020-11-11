Gov. Abbott sending more resources to El Paso and Lubbock to combat COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he is deploying more resources to El Paso and Lubbock to help combat COVID-19 as more and more cases are reported each day.

“The State of Texas is ensuring that our communities hit the hardest by COVID-19 have the resources and support they need to keep people safe and bring hospitalization rates back down,” said Governor Abbott. “We continue to work closely with local officials in El Paso and Lubbock to meet the needs of each community and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has seen a total of 67,484 COVID-19 cases. Lubbock County has seen 23,473.

The resources being deployed to both cities include medical personnel, medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), mobile testing sites, and more.

More than 1,350 medical personnel have been deployed to the El Paso region.

