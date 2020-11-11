FIRST ON CBS7: City of Midland considering making residential picketing and marching illegal

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - No action has been taken, but an agenda item the Midland City Council is considering would make picketing and marching in a residential neighborhood illegal.

The city recently dealt with people picketing for weeks outside Pastor Bob Fu’s home. He and his family were moved to an undisclosed location. Neighbors were frustrated the picketing went on for so long.

The agenda item proposes to give police officers the ability to fine anyone who pickets or marches in a residential neighborhood a fine of up to $500 – even though they would be on public property.

For the most part, the Fu picketers stayed on the sidewalk, so there wasn’t much the city or police could do.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.