Election office: More than 400 voters involved in ballot mix-up

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Elections office said more than 400 voters were involved in the ballot mix up between Midland ISD board of trustees districts.

The election’s office explained that in Tuesday’s night special Midland ISD board meeting.

The school board said it’s just canvassing the election… and can’t do much else.

Under the Texas election code, to canvass votes simply means making the election official despite any errors that may have affected the votes.

Midland county election administrator Carolyn Graves said, she pledges to work in ensuring the mix-up is not repeated in the runoff election.

“I’m going to do my best to get who voted, look up voter by voter and we’re talking about 444 but will get as close as a check as I can by Friday,” said Graves.

County Attorney Russell Malm added, “At the time of the runoff we want everyone to be able to vote in the correct district to vote for the correct candidate so we had to get those changes for the runoff,” said Malm.

The runoff election is set for December 15th.

Early voting for the runoff will run November 30th through December 11th.

