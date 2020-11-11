Advertisement

DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Loop 338 over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Justin Galindo, 20, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on Loop 338 at 3:48 a.m. Saturday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Charger, identified as Galindo, died at the scene. The driver of the Tundra was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Charger was traveling north on the loop while the Tundra was traveling south. According to DPS, the Charger crossed the center stripe and drove into the southbound lane where it crashed head-on into the Tundra.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Sarah Hunt, 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her son Garrett Hunt, 17.
Former Andrews teacher accused of killing her son
John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting
Medical Center Hospital
38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Odessa
Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez says that legalizing marijuana and medical marijuana in Texas...
Senator-elect files bill to legalize marijuana in the state of Texas

Latest News

Patient in a hospital bed.
COVID-19 Survivors – Share Your Stories
United Supermarkets opens new store in Pecos.
United opens new grocery store in Pecos
John Sepulveda, 42, has been arrested. Police are searching for Brad Beck, 38.
One man arrested, another wanted for deadly Midland shooting
Leaders across Odessa and Midland call our COVID-19 numbers dangerous as the three largest...
Sister cities make combined effort to slow COVID spread