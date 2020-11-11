DPS identifies Odessa man killed in crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash on Loop 338 over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as Justin Galindo, 20, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on Loop 338 at 3:48 a.m. Saturday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a Toyota Tundra.

The driver of the Charger, identified as Galindo, died at the scene. The driver of the Tundra was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Charger was traveling north on the loop while the Tundra was traveling south. According to DPS, the Charger crossed the center stripe and drove into the southbound lane where it crashed head-on into the Tundra.

