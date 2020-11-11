COVID-19 Survivors – Share Your Stories
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you caught and fought coronavirus – we want to hear from you.
How bad was it? How long did it last? What were your worst symptoms?
Your story is important – and we’d love for you to share it with us.
If you’d like to do a story with us, email us at news@cbs7.com and tell us your story.
We’ll choose some to do virtual interviews and share with the Permian Basin.
