Alpine ISD moving classes back to remote instruction
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Students in Alpine will be moving back to remote instruction Thursday due to COVID-19.
According to Alpine ISD, the decision was made due to positive COVID-19 cases, the testing positivity percentage and the requirement many students and staff members have to quarantine.
AISD plans to have in-person classes resume on Monday, November 30.
All extracurricular student events other than playoff and district competitions have been canceled.
