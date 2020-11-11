Alpine ISD moving classes back to remote instruction

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Students in Alpine will be moving back to remote instruction Thursday due to COVID-19.

According to Alpine ISD, the decision was made due to positive COVID-19 cases, the testing positivity percentage and the requirement many students and staff members have to quarantine.

AISD plans to have in-person classes resume on Monday, November 30.

All extracurricular student events other than playoff and district competitions have been canceled.

Please see the attached notification. All Alpine ISD classes will move to remote instruction beginning tomorrow,... Posted by Alpine ISD on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

