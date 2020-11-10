UTEP moves upcoming college football game to Midland

Advertisement

The University of Texas-El Paso announced Tuesday that it’s moving its game with Alabama-Birmingham to Midland on November 20.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Major college football is coming to Midland, at least for one day.

Kickoff at Grande Communications Stadium will be at 11 a.m., so that it doesn’t interfere with the Midland vs. Lee high school game later that night.

The decision to move the UTEP-UAB game was made because of continued concerns about COVID-19 in the El Paso area.

Unfortunately for people in the Permian Basin, UTEP said fans will not be allowed into the game. It will be streamed live on ESPN+.

The Miners have a 3-3 record in 2020, and are 0-2 in Conference-USA action.

