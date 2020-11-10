Advertisement

Texas prisons, jails worst COVID-19 hotspots of any in US

(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEXAS (AP) - A new study shows more Texas jail and prison inmates and staff have been infected and killed by COVID-19 than those of any other state’s criminal justice system.

The report released Monday by the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas said at least 231 inmates and staff died in Texas prisons and jails of COVID-19.

The study also found that Texas inmates and staff tested positive for the coronavirus virus that causes COVID-19 at a 490% higher rate than the state’s general population.

Also, nine Texas inmates approved for parole died in prison before their release.

