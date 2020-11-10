Advertisement

Texan turkey facility shuts down production after explosion

A mechanical failure that started a fire caused a freezer holding 87,000 turkeys to explode.
A mechanical failure that started a fire caused a freezer holding 87,000 turkeys to explode.(KLTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (AP) — A company in eastern Texas that sells about 200,000 smoked turkeys every holiday season was forced to shut down after a fire and at least two explosions destroyed part of the facility.

The Dallas Morning News reported Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. in Tyler, Texas, will halt production for the rest of 2020 after a mechanical failure that started a fire caused a freezer holding 87,000 turkeys to explode.

No one was hurt in the explosion.

Owner Sam Greenberg is the grandson of the founder by the same name.

He says the company will be rebuilt and will be back to smoking turkeys in 2021.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Hunt, 39, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her son Garrett Hunt, 17.
Former Andrews teacher accused of killing her son
A hospital bed.
ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect
Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez says that legalizing marijuana and medical marijuana in Texas...
Senator-elect files bill to legalize marijuana in the state of Texas
Medical Center Hospital
38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Odessa

Latest News

Protesters lined the sidewalk outside of Bob Fu's home in Midland.
FIRST ON CBS7: City of Midland considering making residential picketing and marching illegal
UTEP moves upcoming college football game to Midland
UTEP moves upcoming college football game to Midland
Midland County Judge Terry Johnson says there is no talk of cutting the number of people that...
Midland Co. judge: No talk of cutting restaurant/bar occupancy
Midland ISD says it has 117 active positive cases of coronavirus among its students and staff...
MISD administration says going back to school on Fridays is all about the kids; Teachers continue to protest