Social media app Parler gains popularity in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - You may have noticed on your Facebook feed that some of your friends are moving to a different app, it’s called Parler.

Parler is a social media app that is based on an unbiased social media platform, which has recently taken over the charts in the Apple App Store.

Parler is becoming more and more popular with a significant user base of conservatives, Trump supporters, and Saudi Nationalists due to its uncensored freedom of speech.

Jenny Cudd, an active member on Parler, explains why she gravitated to this social media site, “So we all have a right to free speech regardless of what it is you believe in. And so, I’m glad that the people who created parlor, and also the people that created Rumble which is the counter to YouTube, which I’m also on, knew in advance that this was coming. There had been enough signs that there had to be a platform that was actually supportive of free speech and didn’t censor people.”

In addition, Big Spring’s Mayor Shannon Thomason, says that he and others are joining Parler because they are concerned about Facebook’s censorship rules.

“There are a lot of my constituents that are, for lack of a better term, are upset with censorship issues with Facebook, and I share those concerns. So, I’m just adding Parler to my repertoire of social media platforms that I am communicating with my constituents with,” said Mayor Shannon Thomason.

Paler was launched two years ago and now has four million users which is continuing to grow.

