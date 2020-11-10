Senator-elect files bill to legalize marijuana in the state of Texas

(KLTV) - A newly-elected state senator has filed a bill that would legalize marijuana and medical marijuana in Texas.

Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez announced on Monday the filing of Senate Bill 140. Guiterrez said in a tweet that his bill would raise $3.2 billion and create 30,000 new jobs without the need to raise taxes.

Texas will be facing tremendous budgetary challenges next session. My bill would create 30,000 new jobs for our state and produce $3.2 billion in new revenue WITHOUT raising taxes on everyday Texans!



It’s time to join 38 other states and #LegalizeIt!https://t.co/eOVE9O62JE — Roland Gutierrez (@RolandForTexas) November 9, 2020

The bill would allow Texans to possess up to 2.5 ounces on their person at any one time and grow up to 12 plants for personal use. Licensed retail businesses would be able to sell marijuana and products containing THC, the main intoxicating substance in cannabis, to adults over 21.

If the bill were passed, Texas would join 38 states in the U.S. who have legalized marijuana in some form, whether it be for medical or recreational use. New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota just voted to legalize recreational marijuana in Nov. 2020 elections.

Read the entire bill here.

