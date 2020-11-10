Permian and Odessa put each other in rearview as they prepare for Midland foes

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After facing off with each other last week, Permian and Odessa both turn their attention toward their rivals to the east, Midland and Lee, respectively.

MOJO dominated OHS last week, winning 45-7. What may have surprised some people is how Permian threw the football.

The Panthers accounted for 240 yards in the air, and five touchdowns. All five went to senior receiver Shy Stephens-Deary.

“It was great,” Permian Head Coach Jeff Ellison said. “People say all the time, ‘You need to throw the ball more’. What we’re going to do is what gives us a great opportunity to win a football game. Whether its running it, throwing it, whatever we have to do. As you can see, we’ve gotten better with the passing game, so we’re going to utilize it.”

For Odessa, the bright spots were few and far between against rival Permian.

Head Coach Danny Servance said he liked his team’s physicality against the Panthers.

He also said their plan was to stop Permian’s running game, which they accomplished with some success. However, that exposed the Bronchos to attack through the air.

"We tried to make them throw the ball, which we did,'' Servance said. “We had some breakdowns in the secondary, and that hurt us. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes and try to play mistake-free football and put some points on the board.”

Permian and Midland will kick off at 7:00 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium Friday.

Odessa plays at Lee for the second year in a row. Kickoff at Grande Communications Stadium is at 7:00 p.m.

