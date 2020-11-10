Advertisement

Permian and Odessa put each other in rearview as they prepare for Midland foes

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After facing off with each other last week, Permian and Odessa both turn their attention toward their rivals to the east, Midland and Lee, respectively.

MOJO dominated OHS last week, winning 45-7. What may have surprised some people is how Permian threw the football.

The Panthers accounted for 240 yards in the air, and five touchdowns. All five went to senior receiver Shy Stephens-Deary.

“It was great,” Permian Head Coach Jeff Ellison said. “People say all the time, ‘You need to throw the ball more’. What we’re going to do is what gives us a great opportunity to win a football game. Whether its running it, throwing it, whatever we have to do. As you can see, we’ve gotten better with the passing game, so we’re going to utilize it.”

For Odessa, the bright spots were few and far between against rival Permian.

Head Coach Danny Servance said he liked his team’s physicality against the Panthers.

He also said their plan was to stop Permian’s running game, which they accomplished with some success. However, that exposed the Bronchos to attack through the air.

"We tried to make them throw the ball, which we did,'' Servance said. “We had some breakdowns in the secondary, and that hurt us. We’ve got to clean up the mistakes and try to play mistake-free football and put some points on the board.”

Permian and Midland will kick off at 7:00 p.m. at Ratliff Stadium Friday.

You’ll be able to watch that game live on The CW, and streaming here on CBS7.com

Odessa plays at Lee for the second year in a row. Kickoff at Grande Communications Stadium is at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police say a black pickup truck driven by Oliver Ornelas, 49, left the roadway, struck a...
Man killed in single-car crash in Odessa
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect
Generic earthquake graphic.
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Odessa
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
A heavy police presence was reported near the intersection of Coahuila Road and Gila Road...
Third juvenile arrested in connection with string of crimes in Odessa

Latest News

Fort Davis defeats Buena Vista 29-12
HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Davis at Buena Vista
Forsan at Hawley
HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan at Hawley
Band of the Week: Permian High School
CBS7 Band of the Week: Permian
Rankin defeats Garden City 50-0 to win the district championship
HIGHLIGHTS: #4 Rankin at Garden City