Advertisement

Occidental loses almost $4 billion in third quarter

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KOSA) - Houston-based Occidental Petroleum Corp. posted a $3.8 billion loss for the third quarter.

The loss is bigger-than-expected and is mainly blamed both on the plunge in crude oil prices due to the COVID-19 crisis – and the acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum right before the crash, according to multiple published reports.

Occidental added another 15 wells in the Permian this year and one rig in the DJ, according to David Deckelbaum, an equity analyst at Cowen and Company.

Occidental Petroleum shares plunged about 4% to $11.75 in after-hours trading Monday. The stock is down around 70% so far this year.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect
Generic earthquake graphic.
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Odessa
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Parler logo
Social media app Parler gains popularity in West Texas
A heavy police presence was reported near the intersection of Coahuila Road and Gila Road...
Third juvenile arrested in connection with string of crimes in Odessa

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Medical Center Hospital
38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Odessa
Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.
Midland Co. judge: No talk of cutting restaurant/bar occupancy
MISD administration says going back to school on Fridays is all about the kids; Teachers continue to protest