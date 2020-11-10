Advertisement

Naval Academy: 1st Black woman named student brigade leader

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from...
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber, from Lake Forest, Ill. Barber is slated to be the Naval Academy's first African American female brigade commander, the U.S. Naval Academy announced Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.(Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The first Black woman to assume the top role leading fellow midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy is taking up that post as brigade commander next semester.

The academy said Monday that Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber will be the commander for the spring semester. Brigade commander is the highest leadership position within the academy’s student body.

The semester-long position is selected through an application and interview process by senior leadership and the commandant’s staff. Barber is from Lake Forest, Illinois.

She is the 16th woman selected for brigade commander in the 44 years women have attended the academy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect
Generic earthquake graphic.
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Odessa
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
Parler logo
Social media app Parler gains popularity in West Texas
A heavy police presence was reported near the intersection of Coahuila Road and Gila Road...
Third juvenile arrested in connection with string of crimes in Odessa

Latest News

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden makes remarks on the Affordable Care Act
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) reacts to election results
Medical Center Hospital
38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Odessa
Occidental loses almost $4 billion in third quarter