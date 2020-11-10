MPD searching for suspect after shooting at Al’s Grocery Store

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police Department have identified the man they say shot two teenagers and another man at Al’s Grocery Store last night.

Investigators say 20-year old Caleb Oneal shot a 16-year-old, a 13-year-old as well as another adult male.

According to police, the 16-year-old is in the hospital in critical condition this evening.

The other two are stable.

Oneal has two other arrest warrants issued against him.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crimestoppers Hotline at 432-694-tips (8477) or 1-800-7lockup.

The investigating is still on-going.

