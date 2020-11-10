Advertisement

MISD administration says going back to school on Fridays is all about the kids; Teachers continue to protest

(KOSA)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD says it has 117 active positive cases of coronavirus among its students and staff Tuesday.

That’s the highest number since school started in September.

This week marks the first week teachers and students will be in class on Fridays. A number of teachers don’t like the idea – to the point of protesting in front of the administration building.

They say Fridays gave them a chance to disinfect their classrooms, work with online students and catch-up for the week.

MISD Chief of Staff Katie Atkins says the move is in the best interest of educating students.

“Our mission is to deliver school.  That’s what’s best for kids, it’s what our folks do. It’s all about the kids!”

According to the Facebook page “Show of Support for MISD Secondary Teachers,” another teacher protest is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at MISD’s Central Office.

