Midland ISD School Board scheduled to decide on run-off tonight after elections office mistake potentially cost hundreds their vote

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland ISD School Board meets tonight to discuss scheduling a run-off in two school district races. Candidates in both the District 1 and District 4 races did not get the 50% + 1 votes needed to win.

Complicating the matter, many District 1 voters were mistakenly forced to vote in District 2, as we first reported Wednesday.

Elections administrator Carolyn Graves says the mistake dates back to the 2010 census and the redistricting done a year later. The addresses that moved to District 1 were never sent to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, she says.

In an email shared with CBS7, Graves told District 1 third-place candidate Matt Galindo that only 31 voters were affected – but now admits it could reach into the hundreds.

Graves has declined to speak publicly about the mistake, except for an interview with the Midland Reporter-Telegram. CBS7 has invited Graves to be interviewed multiple times.

On Thursday, the advocacy group MISD Homework told the MRT that the story was a “dumpster fire.”

Provisional ballots and ballots received legally after election day show Galindo gained 4 votes, putting him only 4 votes away from qualifying to be in the run-off, according to the Midland County Elections Office.

James Fuller and Michael Booker are in first and second place.

An MISD spokeswoman tells CBS7 a representative from the Secretary of State’s office will call in to this evening’s meeting to discuss the run-off.

