Midland Co. judge: No talk of cutting restaurant/bar occupancy

Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.
Midland County Judge Terry Johnson.(CBS7)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland County Judge Terry Johnson says there is no talk of cutting the number of people that can be in a bar or restaurant at a given time even though the city’s coronavirus numbers are on the rise.

In a joint command news conference Tuesday morning, he reemphasized “personal responsibility” and encouraged everyone to remain diligent about wearing masks, washing hands, and staying away from each other.

But, he said, he doesn’t see us going backwards and shutting things back down.

“At this time it’s not something we’re talking about.  I take my marching orders from the governor, I’m an extension of the governor and the state, so whatever his mandates are, that’s what we’ll put into place.”

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton and Odessa Mayor David Turner will hold their first-ever joint news conference this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. You’ll be able to watch the news conference on CBS7, CBS7.com and the CBS7 Facebook page.

