MCH nurse speaks about COVID-19 unit

The nursing staff at MCH says the coming months will be the peak season for COVID-19.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

COVID-19 remains a mysterious virus.

Some people have it that never show symptoms.

On the other hand, others end up in the hospital on a ventilator.

MCH says that as of today, it has 55 people in the covid unit – that’s the highest number they’ve seen during the pandemic.

Areli Bustamante has been a nurse for the past eleven years but says she’s never been through anything as physically and emotionally draining as this pandemic.

Several nurses who work in the COVID unit occasionally have to step away when they get overwhelmed.

Although the job is challenging, Bustamante says she is where she needs to be.

“The unknown is there. The fear of the unknown is there. Of course, I’m scared to take it to my family, kids, and loved ones, but I’m here. I’m here to help these patients, these family members, and this is what we do. I’m very proud to be where I am,” said Bustamante.

Director of the critical care unit, Lisa Mota, says she understands people who think coronavirus isn’t that big of a deal.

Especially if they – or people they know – had mild symptoms.

But – she says – not to forget those who are fighting for their lives in her unit.

“It’s hard for us to see when people don’t heed our words, I guess. They say, “it’s covid, it’s going away.” it’s not; we know that. We have a unit full of patients that require 24-hour care and that critical intervention," said Mota.

According to MCH, the COVID unit is almost at capacity.

