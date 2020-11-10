Former Andrews teacher accused of killing her son

RIESEL, Texas (KOSA) - A former Andrews ISD employee who now lives in Central Texas is accused of killing her son.

According to KWTX, 39-year-old Sarah Hunt has been charged with murder in the death of 17-year-old Garrett Hunt.

On Monday morning, a passerby spotted a vehicle on the roadside near Riesel, which is about 18 miles east of Waco, and called Police.

Police found Garrett inside, who had been shot and killed. Police say that Garrett was riding to school with his mother when she allegedly shot him repeatedly.

Sarah, his mother, was found walking back into Riesel and was arrested.

Authorities don’t know yet what led up to the shooting and don’t have a motive.

The family recently moved to Central Texas, according to officials. Waco ISD confirmed that Sarah was a first-year 5th Grade Social Studies and Science teacher.

She’d previously lived in Andrews and worked at Andrews ISD.

KWTX did not find any criminal history tied to Sarah.

