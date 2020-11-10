Advertisement

Election office now says more than 31 voters received wrong ballot

Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Elections Administrator said more than 31 voters didn’t get to vote for the school board member in their district during last week’s election.

In an email exchange between Carolyn Graves and Matt Galindo, who is running in District 1, Graves said she only reported the voters she had confirmed that were forced to vote for a District 2 candidate.

Graves said the confusion dates back to 2011 when the districts were redrawn after the 2010 census.

Galindo who is eight votes shy of qualifying for a run-off with two other candidates says he believes the number to be in the hundreds.

Galindo campaign sent a statement to cbs7 saying,

“This is a clear case of voter disenfranchisement. Citizens, who are paying taxes to the school district, are not able to vote for their representation to the school board,” said Galindo.

Graves declined an interview with CBS7 Monday.

Galindo won’t say if he’ll contest the election.

The current MISD school board will hold a meeting tomorrow at 5:30 pm to canvass the votes and call for a runoff election.

