ECISD 3rd grader dies from apparent COVID-19 complications

A hospital bed.
A hospital bed.(CBS7 File Photo)
By Scott Pickey
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Ector County ISD 3rd grader has died from apparent coronavirus complications, according to his grandparents' Facebook page.

The Soto family, which runs DoughBoy’s Café in Odessa, posted that their grandson Isaiah had to be transported to a Lubbock hospital Saturday and was intubated.

While he never tested positive for COVID-19, the post says he did test positive for the antibodies of the virus.

Isaiah died Sunday night.

The family says doctors are blaming it on multisystem inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19, or MIS-C. It’s a rare but serious complication and the CDC reportedly is still investigating it.

An ECISD spokesperson tells CBS7 the district has crisis protocol in place.

Please Share: We will be closed all week due to the loss of our grandson. He went to be with Jesus Sunday night. ...

Posted by DoughBoy's Cafe on Monday, November 9, 2020

