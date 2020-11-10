Boy Scouts of America troops 232 awards six young men eagle scout ranking

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Boy Scouts of America troops 232 awarded six young men their eagle scout ranking in Midland, Monday night.

The Court of Honor ceremony was held at the First Baptist Church in Midland in honor of the young men’s hard work and dedication throughout their scouting career.

The eagle scout award is the highest-ranking to receive in boys scouts.

One of the scouts, Andrew Strahan awarded Monday night told CBS7 he couldn’t be happier.

"It’s crazy, all these years it’s been 11 years since cub scouts— all the way through.. it is an amazing feeling to finish cause like, it gets harder as you get older and you start driving and everything gets in the way, school, sports and once you finally finish it is the greatest feeling ever, you finally feel like you’ve finished something amazing, said Strahan.

Boy scout of America troop 232 has been around since 1932.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.