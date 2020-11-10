Advertisement

Boy Scouts of America troops 232 awards six young men eagle scout ranking

The eagle scout award is the highest-ranking to receive in boys scouts
The eagle scout award is the highest-ranking to receive in boys scouts.
The eagle scout award is the highest-ranking to receive in boys scouts.(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Boy Scouts of America troops 232 awarded six young men their eagle scout ranking in Midland, Monday night.

The Court of Honor ceremony was held at the First Baptist Church in Midland in honor of the young men’s hard work and dedication throughout their scouting career.

The eagle scout award is the highest-ranking to receive in boys scouts.

One of the scouts, Andrew Strahan awarded Monday night told CBS7 he couldn’t be happier.

"It’s crazy, all these years it’s been 11 years since cub scouts— all the way through.. it is an amazing feeling to finish cause like, it gets harder as you get older and you start driving and everything gets in the way, school, sports and once you finally finish it is the greatest feeling ever, you finally feel like you’ve finished something amazing, said Strahan.

Boy scout of America troop 232 has been around since 1932.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police say a black pickup truck driven by Oliver Ornelas, 49, left the roadway, struck a...
Man killed in single-car crash in Odessa
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect
Generic earthquake graphic.
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Odessa
Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been terminated, President Donald Trump announced Monday via...
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after election defeat
A heavy police presence was reported near the intersection of Coahuila Road and Gila Road...
Third juvenile arrested in connection with string of crimes in Odessa

Latest News

The nursing staff at MCH says the coming months will be the peak season for COVID-19.
MCH nurse speaks about COVID-19 unit
Graves said the confusion dates back to 2011 when the districts were redrawn after the 2010...
Election office now says more than 31 voters received wrong ballot
Investigators say 20-year old Caleb Oneal shot a 16-year-old, a 13-year-old as well as another...
MPD searching for suspect after shooting at Al’s Grocery Store
Parler logo
Social media app Parler gains popularity in West Texas