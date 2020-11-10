Advertisement

38-year-old woman dies of COVID-19 in Odessa

Medical Center Hospital
Medical Center Hospital(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital reported its 107th COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.

According to MCH, a 38-year-old woman died from the coronavirus on Monday night.

The woman was from Ector County and was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, November 4.

MCH says that the woman had pre-existing conditions.

As of Monday, there were 7,588 total COVID-19 cases in Ector County. Five thousand nine hundred thirty-six patients have recovered and 124 have died.

