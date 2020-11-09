Advertisement

Study: 1 in 5 parents ‘vaccine hesitant’

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Twenty percent of parents in the U.S. are “vaccine hesitant,” according to a recent study in the medical journal Pediatrics.

Their children were found to be less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The study defines vaccine hesitancy as “the mental state of holding back in doubt or indecision regarding vaccination.”

The research was conducted by scientists at the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.

Vaccine-hesitant parents were more likely to be concerned about long-term side effects of vaccines, and more likely to have three or more children.

The study found that higher education was associated with higher prevalence of concerns about the number of vaccines and side effects.

It also found more hesitancy among parents of Black children than parents of white children.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police say a black pickup truck driven by Oliver Ornelas, 49, left the roadway, struck a...
Man killed in single-car crash in Odessa
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect
Generic earthquake graphic.
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Odessa
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP...
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
The school plans to hold virtual classes through Wednesday, Nov. 11.
TLCA Midland moves to virtual learning, cancels sports

Latest News

Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
Stocks burst higher, S&P 500 at record on vaccine hopes
Tanimura and Antle is recalling nearly 3,400 cartons distributed in 19 states and Puerto Rico...
Romaine lettuce recall hits 19 states and Puerto Rico
Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism over a coronavirus vaccine coming soon.
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective
President-elect Joe Biden gestures on stage after speaking, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in...
Biden implores Americans to wear masks amid vaccine progress; US hits 10 million confirmed cases
Potential breakthrough for COVID vaccine