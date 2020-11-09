Advertisement

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf files bill to create active shooter alert system

(KOSA)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf has filed a bill to help keep Texans safe during mass shootings.

House Bill 103 would create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System, which would require the state to implement a system to alert Texans if there is an active shooter in their area as determined by local law enforcement.

Rep. Landgraf says that this bill would reduce mass violence without infringing on law-abiding Texans' constitutional rights.

“Over Labor Day weekend last year, my hometown of Odessa, joined an ever-growing list of American cities that have tragically experienced a mass shooting,” Landgraf said. “In the aftermath, I received countless calls and messages from constituents with ideas on how to address the problem and prevent massive losses of life in the future. Everyone I’ve spoken with agrees that we have a need for this statewide active shooter alert system, similar to the Amber Alert.”

The bill will require DPS to create an alert system that can be activated on a report of an active shooter. DPS would activate the alert system in a 50-mile radius of the shooter’s location.

“The goal of HB 103 is to save lives and assist first responders,” Landgraf continued. “An alert system of this kind could have helped spare the life of Odessa High School student, Leilah Hernandez, who was killed almost an hour after the shooting rampage began. That’s why Leilah’s family—and other victims' families—are passionately advocating for this alert system. Now it’s time to get to work and get this bill to the governor’s desk.”

The Texas legislature will convene on January 12, 2021.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

