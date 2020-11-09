Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales discusses priorities for first Congressional term

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Texas Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales discusses his goals as he gets ready to represent southwest Texas on Capitol Hill.

“We’re excited about the win, and proud of everything we’ve done,” said Gonzales, about the victory over Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones.

Gonzales said after he is sworn in on January 3, he wants to focus on passing measures to help veterans and work towards an infrastructure deal to help Americans get back to work.

Watch more of Gray DC’s interview with Gonzales above.

