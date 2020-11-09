Midland Market showcases vendors from across the country

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Market was held this weekend at the Bush Convention Center.

“All of Us” is a company based in Louisiana that sells soups, bread, dips, and cobblers.

This weekend they brought their product to the Midland Market to share their family recipe with a new set of customers.

Juliette Thomas has worked at “All of Us” for the past 15 years. She says the company travels as far as California for shows like this one.

“We do markets all over the U.S. It’s nice to have a wide variety of folks coming from everywhere to bring a shopping experience to our customers that aren’t able to travel around. [They] get a nice pick and choose of treasures that are available to them,” said Thomas.

Shoppers could browse booths that sold items such as Christmas decor, gourmet food, and boutique items.

Thomas says that markets are unique because people can experience a variety of businesses under one roof.

“We have a lot of repeat offenders, that’s what I call them. They look for us. They’ll get on our website where we have a listing of the shows that we’ll be working on.they make it a point to come and see us. Especially for us vendors, it’s one of the biggest compliments you can get when someone comes to look for you specifically,” said Thomas.

Lindsey Pinkerton has been cohosting the market since 2013.

The event started in Big Spring with just 30 vendors and has snowballed since then.

Pinkerton says the Midland Market focuses on promoting businesses in west Texas but welcomes the out-of-town crowd as well.

“People from different states come like Eunice, New Mexico, and Louisiana and all over. It’s just cool that they want to be here and be in Midland,” said Pinkerton.

The Midland Market featured more than 60 vendors.

