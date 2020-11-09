Advertisement

Midland Market showcases vendors from across the country

The Midland Market was held this weekend at the Bush Convention Center.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Market was held this weekend at the Bush Convention Center.

“All of Us” is a company based in Louisiana that sells soups, bread, dips, and cobblers.

This weekend they brought their product to the Midland Market to share their family recipe with a new set of customers.

Juliette Thomas has worked at “All of Us” for the past 15 years. She says the company travels as far as California for shows like this one.

“We do markets all over the U.S. It’s nice to have a wide variety of folks coming from everywhere to bring a shopping experience to our customers that aren’t able to travel around. [They] get a nice pick and choose of treasures that are available to them,” said Thomas.

Shoppers could browse booths that sold items such as Christmas decor, gourmet food, and boutique items.

Thomas says that markets are unique because people can experience a variety of businesses under one roof.

“We have a lot of repeat offenders, that’s what I call them. They look for us. They’ll get on our website where we have a listing of the shows that we’ll be working on.they make it a point to come and see us. Especially for us vendors, it’s one of the biggest compliments you can get when someone comes to look for you specifically,” said Thomas.

Lindsey Pinkerton has been cohosting the market since 2013.

The event started in Big Spring with just 30 vendors and has snowballed since then.

Pinkerton says the Midland Market focuses on promoting businesses in west Texas but welcomes the out-of-town crowd as well.

“People from different states come like Eunice, New Mexico, and Louisiana and all over. It’s just cool that they want to be here and be in Midland,” said Pinkerton.

The Midland Market featured more than 60 vendors.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa police say a black pickup truck driven by Oliver Ornelas, 49, left the roadway, struck a...
Man killed in single-car crash in Odessa
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect
Generic earthquake graphic.
3.0 magnitude earthquake rattles Odessa
President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Washington. (AP...
Trump declines to concede election, future TBD
The school plans to hold virtual classes through Wednesday, Nov. 11.
TLCA Midland moves to virtual learning, cancels sports

Latest News

The Jurassic Empire brought a drive-thru dinosaur experience to the public.
Dinosaur drive-thru held at Ector Co. Coliseum
Odessa High School Band Halftime Performance 11/6
WATCH: Odessa High School & Permian Band halftime shows
Odessa High School Band Halftime Performance 11/6
Odessa High School Band Halftime Performance 11/6
PHS Band 11/6
Permian High School Band Halftime Performance 11/6
A previous mugshot of Caleb Robert Oneal, 20, from 2019.
Adult and two teens shot at Al’s Grocery in Midland, police searching for suspect