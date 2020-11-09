DPS identifies driver killed in Borden County crash

BORDEN COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a crash in Borden County on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Coletyn R. King, 22, of Hermleigh, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 180 ten miles east of Gail at 3:52 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Dodge Ram and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Ram, identified as King, died at the scene. His passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Ram was traveling east on Highway 180 while the 18-wheeler was traveling west.

DPS says that the Ram crossed the center stripe and entered the westbound lane where it crashed into the 18-wheeler head-on.

According to DPS, King was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

