Dinosaur drive-thru held at Ector Co. Coliseum

The Jurassic Empire brought a drive-thru dinosaur experience to the public.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dinosaurs took over the Ector County Coliseum this weekend.

The Jurassic Empire brought a drive-thru dinosaur experience to the public.

People were able to see over 60 moving, breathing, and even walking dinosaurs.

The exhibit is usually held inside, but COVID-19 forced Jurassic Empire to take their show on the road.

“my favorite part about it is the smile on kids' faces. I mean, that’s the most fantastic thing that we do it for. We do the traveling part as well. We get to travel, take it out, and enjoy our work. We love what we do. we make sure everybody gets to experience a good dinosaur drive-thru.”

The next stop on the Jurassic Empire’s dinosaur tour is in El Paso.

