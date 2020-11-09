Advertisement

Big Spring man dies in crash on State Highway 350

DPS patrol car file photo. (Fernando Macias/CBS 7)
Published: Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS has identified a man who was killed in a crash north of Big Spring on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Ramamurthy Hariharan, 64, of Big Spring.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 350 and FM 700 at 7:15 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, identified as Hariharan, died at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler and the passenger of the Camry were taken to the hospital with injuries.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler was traveling north on SH 350 while the Camry was traveling west on FM 700.

According to DPS, the Camry failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and crashed into the 18-wheeler.

DPS says that the driver of the 18-wheeler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

