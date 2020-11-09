Advertisement

Arts council hosts community market

The event featured fifteen artists from around west Texas.
By Kate Porter
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The arts council of Midland hosted an artist community market on Saturday.

The event allowed local artists to bring their work to display and sell.

The community market featured live music and a food truck for those who attended.

The executive director of the arts council, Danny Holeva, says the art show gave people the chance to socialize in a safe way

“Artwork is really a story that they’re telling through visual, so I think it’s really important to the artist. The public gets an opportunity to talk to the artist which you don’t always get to do, and that’s always fun," said Holeva.

