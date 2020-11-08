TLCA Midland moves to virtual learning, cancels sports
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TLCA Midland announced Saturday evening its high school students would go to virtual learning starting Monday through at least Wednesday.
The three days will be used to clean the high school building.
All athletic competitions for the next two weeks have been canceled. The school says sports will resume after Thanksgiving.
