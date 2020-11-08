Advertisement

TLCA Midland moves to virtual learning, cancels sports

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 8, 2020 at 12:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - TLCA Midland announced Saturday evening its high school students would go to virtual learning starting Monday through at least Wednesday.

The three days will be used to clean the high school building.

All athletic competitions for the next two weeks have been canceled. The school says sports will resume after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles in custody following overnight shootings in Odessa
Odessa police searching for Bonham teacher wanted for sexual assault of a student
DPS trooper released from hospital after flipping car
Biden defeats Trump for White House, says ‘time to heal’
The count goes on — with Biden on the cusp of presidency

Latest News

Man killed in single-car crash in Odessa
Midland Health Department is behind reporting COVID-19 data
Midland Memorial Hospital ICU’s are at full capacity
Midland ISD teachers protest school district’s re-entry plan