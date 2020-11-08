Man killed in single-car crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One man was killed in a single-car crash in Odessa on Saturday evening.

Odessa police say a black pickup truck driven by Oliver Ornelas, 49, of Odessa, was traveling west near 2200 East 52nd St., when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway, struck a light pole, and rolled the truck.

Ornelas was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.