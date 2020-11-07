Sewell Family of Companies to host Christmas Tree Market

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The Sewell Family of Companies will host its annual Christmas Tree Market later this month, to benefit the Permian Band Booster Club.

The market will be staged in the Parks Legado plaza by Cork and Pig Tavern.

The Christmas Tree Market opens Friday, November 20th. Here is the full schedule:

November 20th – 6 PM – 10 PM

November 21st – 10 AM – 10 PM

November 22nd – 1 PM – 6 PM

November 27th – 10 AM – 10 PM

November 28th – 10 AM – 10 PM

November 29th – 1 PM – 6 PM

December 4th – 6 PM – 10 PM

December 5th – 10 AM – 4 PM

It will feature fresh-cut Christmas Trees From Wisconsin and handmade wreaths and garlands from Minnesota.

All profits will go directly to the Permian Band Booster Club, who staffs the market.

“With everything we’ve been through this year, it will be wonderful to see the Spirit of Christmas descend upon the Permian Basin,” Spencer McBurney, President of the Permian HS Band Booster Club, sated in a release. “We hope that a tree, wreath, or garland from the Christmas Tree Market will help brighten homes throughout West Texas again this year.”

This marks the third year of the Christmas Tree market.

“When we started Parks Legado a decade ago, the idea was that it would serve as a gathering place for West Texas, and we are working toward that vision with our farmers markets in the summer and Tree Market in the winter,” Collin Sewell, the President of Sewell Family of Companies, explained. “We’re very excited to give our community the opportunity to shop for Christmas just like their grandparents used to. It’ll be a Norman Rockwell Christmas!”

