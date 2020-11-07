Odessa high schooler receives letter from President Trump

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One high schooler in Odessa is now holding a letter from President Donald Trump.

Alisa Klinke penned a letter to the president after his visit to Odessa this summer.

Alisa’s mother says the New Tech 9th grader wrote her letter by hand, telling Trump that she thinks he’s doing a good job despite a lot of criticism.

This fall, Alisa received a letter back from the President on White House letterhead.

The letter read in part: “Our nation’s bright future relies upon your leadership, commitment and character. Do your best each day, enjoy learning, and never, ever give up.”

Alisa said she was not expecting to get a response from the President, but is proud to have a letter signed by President Trump.

