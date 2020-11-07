New COVID-19 floor opens at Midland Memorial Hospital

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -As COVID-19 cases strain resources at area hospitals, Midland Memorial Hospital is getting ready to open up a new floor to handle the spike.

The new 9th floor inside the Scharbauer Towers is home to the COVID-19 unit that is designed to be state of the art.

The floor will include a total of 48 beds and the hospital also plans to increase the number of medical workers alone on the 9th floor.

Each room has an independent negative pressure monitoring system that helps cut down on the transmission of the coronavirus.

Kit Bredimus, Chief Nursing Officer at MMH said once COVID-19 is under control, the 9th floor will be available to help the hospital handle more in general.

“Long-term our plan is that the ninth floor will become our general medical surge population-- a medical unit that we are moving from the six floor up to the ninth floor and then the vacated space on the six floor will be our new same-day surgery in outpatient treatment centers,” said Bredimus.

M.M.H. medical workers will start to move all COVID-19 patients Monday to the 9th floor.

