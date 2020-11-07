Midland Memorial Hospital ICU’s are at full capacity

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Record virus COVID cases have hit Midland Memorial Hospital where now the ICU’s are full and no beds are available.

At Midland Memorial Hospital 29% of all patients have tested positive for COVID-19 and the hospital is running out of places to put them.

“We have way more hospitalizations on this than we like to have so that shows just things are burning out of control,” said Dr. Larry Wilson Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at M-M-H.

With patients coming in every day and no beds available the hospital said

COVID patients will have to start waiting in the hallways.

Hospital officials have two meetings per day just to evaluate where to move COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve thought about opening up areas that have monitors in beds available and areas where people transition through if they’re going to have a heart procedure done there is a staging area for that. We have a staging area in the operating room for patients that before they go into procedures that we can use those spaces if we need to-- we haven’t had to do that as of yet, but that would be the next phase,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson said what is also concerning are surrounding area hospitals that they occasionally rely on as a relief valve such as the University Medical Center of Lubbock is also turning patients away.

“Occasionally, we have more complicated cases than we can manage our hospital, it’s not that often. Fortunately, we have a good amount of specialty care available in our community but when something is outside of our scope our traditional place to go would be Lubbock and we don’t can’t do that anymore,” said Dr. Wilson.

One bright side Dr. Wilson said as the pandemic continues to explode here, his staff is keeping a positive attitude and caring for people as safely as possible.

“They discharged over 30 patients to open up all those beds safely, and opened up space more quickly than we’ve ever done before,” said Dr. Wilson.

The ninth floor COVID unit, it’s expected to start accepting patients next week.

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.