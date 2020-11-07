Midland Health Department is behind reporting COVID-19 data

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Health Department is swamped with contact tracing and now changing how new COVID-19 data is reported.

“With the uptick in cases that we are experiencing at the Midland Health Department, we needed to adjust how we are reporting numbers to the public,” said Tina Jauz, Director of Community Service from the city of Midland.

Rather than reporting partial case numbers from the previous day and current, now, they will only release case numbers when a full day has been worked and contact tracers have reached out to every patient tested positive for COVID-19.

What does this mean for Midlanders?

“There will possibly be days that we won’t have any new numbers to release because they haven’t completed a date,” said Jauz.

Jauz said making the changes is an effort to be more accurate in their reporting.

