DPS trooper released from hospital after flipping car

The trooper was in a wreck on 17th and Dixie early Friday morning.
The trooper was in a wreck on 17th and Dixie early Friday morning.
By Shane Battis
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

A DPS trooper has been released from the hospital following a crash.

DPS said early Friday morning a trooper was involved in a chase, which was unrelated to any other incident that happened that night. It ended with the trooper’s car flipped over near 17th and Dixie.

The trooper was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries and was released this afternoon.

