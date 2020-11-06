Advertisement

West Texan celebrates 90th birthday and legacy of service

By Shelby Landgraf
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:40 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One West Texan is 90 years young and still volunteering to make our area better.

Mary McQueen celebrated her 90th birthday this weekend with a parade, cake and lots of love.

Mary was born back in 1930. At 21, she married her husband, Deen McQueen, a navy service member.

They made their home in Odessa and had three daughters.

Now they have 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The couple will celebrate their 70 wedding anniversary in January.

In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Mary worked at the city of Odessa and at the Mary Moppets Daycare.

She’s also been a long-time Pink Lady for Medical Center Hospital, having volunteered for more than 25 years and is still active today!

Happy birthday to you, Mary!

Copyright 2020 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles in custody following overnight shootings in Odessa
Three suspects accused of shooting at officers during chase caught in Andrews County
Odessa police searching for Bonham teacher wanted for sexual assault of a student
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Manhunt underway after chase ends with crash near UTPB

Latest News

Odessa high schooler receives letter from President Trump
Dillard’s hosting shopping event for Pink the Basin
Midland Lee v.s. Frenship
Midland High v.s. San Angelo Central
Odessa High v.s. Permian