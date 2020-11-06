West Texan celebrates 90th birthday and legacy of service

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One West Texan is 90 years young and still volunteering to make our area better.

Mary McQueen celebrated her 90th birthday this weekend with a parade, cake and lots of love.

Mary was born back in 1930. At 21, she married her husband, Deen McQueen, a navy service member.

They made their home in Odessa and had three daughters.

Now they have 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The couple will celebrate their 70 wedding anniversary in January.

In addition to being a loving mother and wife, Mary worked at the city of Odessa and at the Mary Moppets Daycare.

She’s also been a long-time Pink Lady for Medical Center Hospital, having volunteered for more than 25 years and is still active today!

Happy birthday to you, Mary!

