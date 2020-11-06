TxDOT adds lights to some intersections, family says it could save lives

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) -

TxDOT is looking to improve road safety by installing new lights in some areas.

State Highway 302, FM 866 and FM 1936 all now have solar powered light. A truck route in Kermit along County Road 313, also got some new lighting.

Albert Morales and his loved one placed a token of remembrance at the memorial for their grandson Christopher Perez.

Perez was killed back in March at a dark intersection.

Morales said his grandson was driving home from work when he collided with a sand truck. It was misty, and they don’t know exactly what happened. But Morales believes bright flashing lights would have helped them see each other.

“They should be able to project the fatalities that would occur at intersections such as this,” Morales said. “You have the same kind of conditions all around the area Like say in Fort Stockton, Pecos and Andrews. You shouldn’t have to wait for fatal accidents to drive a decision to add the warning and more lighting at the intersections.”

Morales said his family appreciates any changes to increase road safety, especially with recent higher traffic volume from activity in the oil field.

