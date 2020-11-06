Advertisement

Two juveniles in custody following overnight shootings in Odessa

A heavy police presence was reported near the intersection of Coahuila Road and Gila Road overnight.
A heavy police presence was reported near the intersection of Coahuila Road and Gila Road overnight.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Two juveniles are in custody following a string of crimes including shootings in Odessa.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were first called to the 2000 block of Gila Road just after 10 p.m. for a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 10:50 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Grant and Clements for a robbery. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Just a minute later at 10:51 p.m. officers were called to the Chaparral Apartments for a report of shots fired. Police spoke with a victim who said that they were shot at when trying to confront people breaking into their vehicle. The victim was not hurt in the shooting.

At 12:05 a.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of West 10th Street for a home invasion. No one was hurt at the home.

Police say that they believe all of these crimes are connected and that two juveniles are now in custody. More suspects are being sought as of Friday morning.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call the Odessa Police Department or the Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-8477.

