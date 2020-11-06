Advertisement

Sheriff: Man thinks he hears intruder, shoots and kills pregnant wife in Florida

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man mistook a noise outside his bedroom door for an intruder and fatally shot his pregnant wife in their home.

The shooting happened early Wednesday in Stuart and the woman was pronounced dead at a hospital where she was taken.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder says the man frantically called 911, telling dispatchers he had accidentally shot his wife. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

Authorities said a 2-year-old child in the home at the time was not injured.

Broadcast outlet WPBF reported that the woman was six months pregnant, and that doctors were able to save the baby.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles in custody following overnight shootings in Odessa
Three suspects accused of shooting at officers during chase caught in Andrews County
Odessa police searching for Bonham teacher wanted for sexual assault of a student
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
Manhunt underway after chase ends with crash near UTPB

Latest News

Suspended animation: Count drags on as Biden nears victory
Biden piles up votes as he moves closer to finalizing a path to the White House
Odessa high schooler receives letter from President Trump
Dillard’s hosting shopping event for Pink the Basin
Midland Lee v.s. Frenship