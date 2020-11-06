Odessa police searching for Bonham teacher wanted for sexual assault of a student

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are searching for a teacher they say had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student.

ECISD says Jesus Rafael Martinez, 36, is a teacher at Bonham Middle School.

He’s been placed on paid administrative leave.

Odessa Police think Martinez may now be in the El Paso area.

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call OPD at (432) 333-3651 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

